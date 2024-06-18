Pusha T & No Malice Premiere Clipse Track With John Legend During Louis Vuitton Show

Pusha T and No Malice premiered a new unreleased song with John Legend during a fashion show for Louis Vuitton in Paris on Tuesday. It features an orchestral string section as well as a beautifully sung hook from Legend. It's the second time the two have premiered unreleased music at the brand's shows since Pharrell took over as creative director.
When the NFR Podcast shared the track on X (formerly Twitter), fans were stoked to hear new music from the duo. "This slap!! And LV got some [fire emoji] outfits here," one user wrote. Another added: "Clipse reunion has finally happened!" Others theorized that a new Clipse album may be dropping this year, which is something Pusha has confirmed is possible.
Clipse Perform At The BET Hip Hop Awards
Push previously discussed the possibility of a new Clipse project after debuting an unreleased track at last year's Louis Vuitton show. "I really would hope so," Push told PEOPLE. "I really would love to, man, I really would love to. At this point I feel like we've been in a space a lot together lately, and in those spaces the creativity's just been flowing. So that's where you get songs like you heard at the [Louis Vuitton] fashion show. Really what we've been doing a lot of it is just contributing with our friends. Like, 'OK, Pharrell's a creative director of LV, he needs music for the show.' How would we not show up for that? How would me and my brother not show up for a Nigo album? I think the creativity between us and just the collective of the family that everybody knows where this started from, is something that you can't just stop."
Pusha T & No Malice Collaborate With John Legend
Check out the unreleased Clipse song above as caught by the NFR Podcast. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pusha T and No Malice on HotNewHipHop
