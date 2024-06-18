Pusha T & No Malice Premiere Clipse Track With John Legend During Louis Vuitton Show

When the NFR Podcast shared the track on X (formerly Twitter), fans were stoked to hear new music from the duo. "This slap!! And LV got some [fire emoji] outfits here," one user wrote. Another added: "Clipse reunion has finally happened!" Others theorized that a new Clipse album may be dropping this year, which is something Pusha has confirmed is possible .

Clipse Perform At The BET Hip Hop Awards

Push previously discussed the possibility of a new Clipse project after debuting an unreleased track at last year's Louis Vuitton show. "I really would hope so," Push told PEOPLE. "I really would love to, man, I really would love to. At this point I feel like we've been in a space a lot together lately, and in those spaces the creativity's just been flowing. So that's where you get songs like you heard at the [Louis Vuitton] fashion show. Really what we've been doing a lot of it is just contributing with our friends. Like, 'OK, Pharrell's a creative director of LV, he needs music for the show.' How would we not show up for that? How would me and my brother not show up for a Nigo album? I think the creativity between us and just the collective of the family that everybody knows where this started from, is something that you can't just stop."