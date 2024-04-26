Pusha T Reveals He'll Be Dropping A New Solo Album Or Clipse Project This Year

Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) PUSHA T attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

He left fans to wonder which one will actually drop.

For nearly two decades now, Pusha T has popped up every few years with a hard-hitting new record with incredible consistency. In the early days that was as part of rap duo Clipse, who he formed alongside his brother No Malice. Since then he split off as a solo artist where he's worked pretty extensively with Kanye West across the past decade-plus. His last album was 2022's It's Almost Dry. The project featured West as well as Pharrell, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Nigo, Labrinth, Clipse, Don Toliver, and Lil Uzi Vert. Fans looking forward to his next drop got some exciting news today.

During an interview with Complex Push made a big promise. He was asked if either a new solo album or a new Clipse album would be dropping this year. He responded with sure words. "I would 100% bet that you're going to get new music from one of those entities that you just named. It's going to be a win-win situation," Push replied. Despite appearing on a number of features since the release of It's Almost Dry he hasn't released any new singles of his own. That means an entire project of new material from either Push or Clipse is right around the corner. Check out the interview snippet below.

Read More: Kanye West Divulges On Falling Out With Pusha T

Pusha T Confirms A New Album For This Year

Last month, Drake got caught up in the biggest rap beef of the year when Kendrick Lamar called him out on "Like That." That got people wondering whether or not Pusha T would weigh in, as he and Drake once notably beefed with each other resulting in Push's legendary "Story Of Adidion" track. But according to a few sources, Push has no interest in weighing in this time.

What do you think of Pusha T confirming that he has a new solo album or Clipse album on the way this year? Would you prefer he drop a new solo album or the first new Clipse album in well over a decade? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Pusha T Bobblehead Giveaway Announced By The Washington Wizards

[Via]

