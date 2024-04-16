Pusha T Reportedly Isn't Concerned With Recent Drake Beefs

Everybody is talking about Drake recently as he's found himself in a series of beefs. It seemingly came out of nowhere following Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That" where he took shots at both Drake and J. Cole. Since then there have been various levels of disses thrown out by the likes of Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and even suspected shots from The Weeknd and Future. All of the attention being paid to the rapper's rivalries has many reminiscing on one of the most memorable beefs of his career when he squared off with Pusha T in 2018.

The pair famously inherited a beef dating back to Push's Clipse days where his issues with Lil Wayne first began. After throwing out some lyrics aimed at Drake on his album Daytona, Drake his back with his "Duppy Freestyle" a song that admittedly many fans felt was a solid response. But it was met with one of the most notorious diss tracks of all time. Pusha T returned with "The Story Of Adidon: which famously revealed to the world that Drake had a secret child while also taking shots at his own fatherhood. Drake may have been justifiably worried about Push chiming in while he's seemingly being attacked from all sides. But Push reportedly has no interest in re-sparking their legendary beef. Check out the clip sharing that claim below.

Pusha T Not Engaging With Any New Drake Beef

In the wake of Drake's new response track dropping, Joe Budden assembled an emergency podcast episode to break it down. He grabbed a number of guests to join him to discuss the song. When the subject of Pusha T comes up one of his guests weighs in.

He claims to have just talked to Push and revealed that fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting for a response. What do you think of Pusha T sitting out of a spat of recent beefs with Drake? Are you surprised he's choosing not to weigh in on his former adversary? Let us know in the comment section below.

