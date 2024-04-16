Pusha T Reportedly Isn't Concerned With Recent Drake Beefs

Drake can exhale knowing there won't be a "Story Of Adidon 2."

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1103 Views
Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Everybody is talking about Drake recently as he's found himself in a series of beefs. It seemingly came out of nowhere following Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That" where he took shots at both Drake and J. Cole. Since then there have been various levels of disses thrown out by the likes of Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and even suspected shots from The Weeknd and Future. All of the attention being paid to the rapper's rivalries has many reminiscing on one of the most memorable beefs of his career when he squared off with Pusha T in 2018.

The pair famously inherited a beef dating back to Push's Clipse days where his issues with Lil Wayne first began. After throwing out some lyrics aimed at Drake on his album Daytona, Drake his back with his "Duppy Freestyle" a song that admittedly many fans felt was a solid response. But it was met with one of the most notorious diss tracks of all time. Pusha T returned with "The Story Of Adidon: which famously revealed to the world that Drake had a secret child while also taking shots at his own fatherhood. Drake may have been justifiably worried about Push chiming in while he's seemingly being attacked from all sides. But Push reportedly has no interest in re-sparking their legendary beef. Check out the clip sharing that claim below.

Read More: Pusha T Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Pusha T Not Engaging With Any New Drake Beef

In the wake of Drake's new response track dropping, Joe Budden assembled an emergency podcast episode to break it down. He grabbed a number of guests to join him to discuss the song. When the subject of Pusha T comes up one of his guests weighs in.

He claims to have just talked to Push and revealed that fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting for a response. What do you think of Pusha T sitting out of a spat of recent beefs with Drake? Are you surprised he's choosing not to weigh in on his former adversary? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Pusha T Bobblehead Giveaway Announced By The Washington Wizards

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
WDC Intersection of Music &amp; SportsBeefPusha T Reignites Drake Feud By Belittling Rapper's "Mob Talk"
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventBeefDrake Could Be Re-Igniting Pusha T Beef On "For All The Dogs"
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventBeefAdam 22 Doubles Down On Joe Budden Criticism After "Big 3" Comments
Pusha T It's Almost Dry Album Listening Event In NYCBeefPusha T Trends As Fans Fantasize About His Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's Drake & J. Cole Diss