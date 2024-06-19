Pusha T Breaks His Silence On Being Namedropped By Kendrick Lamar On "Euphoria"

Fans were waiting for Pusha T to weigh in.

Pusha T and his legend have already been cemented. Overall, that legend was cemented well before he ever started beefing with Drake. However, once he dropped "The Story Of Adidon," it became clear that Push is an artist that is not to be messed with. When it comes to a battle, Push doesn't play by any rules. Instead, he sets the tone and leaves his enemies begging for a way out. The same can be said of Kendrick Lamar, who also just went toe-to-toe with Drake.

Recently, Pusha T and No Malice sat down with Craig Jenkins of Vulture. During this interview, Clipse spoke about their upcoming album, while also divulging on some of hip-hop's biggest topics. In fact, at the end of the interview, Jenkins snuck in a question about Kendrick's line on "Euphoria" where he raps: "let me see you push a T." As you can imagine, Push displayed lots of admiration for Kendrick, saying "Incredible. Incredible display. Incredible display of battle raps. Listen man, Kendrick …"

Pusha T Speaks

No Malice followed this up by saying, "it was a master class." These responses should come as no surprise. Push has said on numerous occasions that he has no interest in apologizing to Drake or collaborating with him in the future. Instead, we imagine Push was listening to tracks like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us" with jubilation. No matter what, you cannot deny the impact that this beef had on hip-hop as a whole. In the eyes of many, we will never see anything like this, ever again. With Kendrick performing in California today, who knows, it may not be over.