Pusha T Breaks His Silence On Being Namedropped By Kendrick Lamar On "Euphoria"

2022 Made In America - Day 1
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Pusha T performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Fans were waiting for Pusha T to weigh in.

Pusha T and his legend have already been cemented. Overall, that legend was cemented well before he ever started beefing with Drake. However, once he dropped "The Story Of Adidon," it became clear that Push is an artist that is not to be messed with. When it comes to a battle, Push doesn't play by any rules. Instead, he sets the tone and leaves his enemies begging for a way out. The same can be said of Kendrick Lamar, who also just went toe-to-toe with Drake.

Recently, Pusha T and No Malice sat down with Craig Jenkins of Vulture. During this interview, Clipse spoke about their upcoming album, while also divulging on some of hip-hop's biggest topics. In fact, at the end of the interview, Jenkins snuck in a question about Kendrick's line on "Euphoria" where he raps: "let me see you push a T." As you can imagine, Push displayed lots of admiration for Kendrick, saying "Incredible. Incredible display. Incredible display of battle raps. Listen man, Kendrick …"

Pusha T Speaks

No Malice followed this up by saying, "it was a master class." These responses should come as no surprise. Push has said on numerous occasions that he has no interest in apologizing to Drake or collaborating with him in the future. Instead, we imagine Push was listening to tracks like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us" with jubilation. No matter what, you cannot deny the impact that this beef had on hip-hop as a whole. In the eyes of many, we will never see anything like this, ever again. With Kendrick performing in California today, who knows, it may not be over.

Let us know what you think of the track "Euphoria," in the comments section down below. Do you believe that "Euphoria" was the best song to come out of this beef? What do you make of Pusha T's response when asked about the lyrics? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

