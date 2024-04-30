Kendrick Lamar Taunts Drake By Making Callback To Pusha T Beef On Surprise Diss Track

Kendrick Lamar is done sending warning shots like he did on his "Like That" verse. This time he is bringing out weapons of mass destruction. After leaving many wondering where he was after back-to-back responses from Drake, he has come out nowhere to tell The Boy he is done playing around. Just hours ago, Kendrick Lamar put out a new diss track "euphoria" on his YouTube page exclusively (for now hopefully). On the six-minute clap back, he addresses "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" with beat switches and ruthless shots. Across the track, Lamar calls Drake a scammer, a fake Black person, a dead-beat dad, and plenty more.

It seems K-Dot wanted to make it clear this time that the ball is now back in Drake's court. That appears to be true, especially with bars like these. "Yeah, f*** all that pushin' P, let me see you push a T / You better off spinnin' again on him, you think about pushin' me?" Lamar raps. This is a direct reference to Drizzy's long-standing feud with King Push. Many view as one of his biggest L's in his career and one that he still holds to this day. The Story Of Adidon was a vicious attack on Drake's character and life choices, which is a similar approach that Lamar took as well.

Kendrick Lamar Came For Drake's Life On This Diss Track

Essentially what Kendrick is saying here is that he needs to address that beef first before stepping to him. He also makes a clever reference to the time that Drake featured on Gunna's "P power" and the song "pushin P." Drake also used that popular catchphrase on his Her Loss track "Rich Flex." "I’m steady pushin' p, you n****s pushing PTSD." This is a serious response from Lamar, and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out once again as the saga continues.

