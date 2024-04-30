Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake On "Euphoria:" Rapper's Lyrical Assault Has Fans Declaring Kendrick The Winner

Kendrick has fans in awe.

Kendrick Lamar has officially dissed Drake on the song "Euphoria." Overall, fans were worried that Kendrick was not going to come back with a response. After all, it has been 17 days since the release of "Push Ups." People like DJ Akademiks were making it seem as though Lamar was a lost cause. That he was ducking the smoke and packing it in. After all, he likes to take shots on records, but seldom does he offer up a fully-fledged diss track. Well, that all changed today with a blistering effort that fans are still digesting.

The song can be heard below. It is six minutes long and will take you through numerous beat switches. It was produced by Cardo, and overall, this song is truly making waves on social media, as everyone suspected. There are plenty of bars to break down, and we will be providing you with that breakdown later. For now, however, you can enjoy this new song, down below.

Kendrick Lamar Awakens

As for the reactions to the song, it appears as though fans are siding with Kendrick right now. Fans are claiming that he has officially won the war. The tweets below showcase exactly what we are saying. However, some might say that this is just recency bias talking. After all, when "Push Ups" was released, some were quick to say that Drake had won. This was only exacerbated by the release of "Taylor Made Freestyle." For now, we will probably have to give it more time before we truly see who the winner is.

Let us know what you think of this diss track, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Kendrick has won the feud? Can Drake come back with something more scathing, or is it all over? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

