Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef: DJ Akademiks Continues Kendrick Criticisms

Ak is still calling for a faster response from Kendrick.

Everybody in hip-hop has been discussing Kendrick Lamar's newly sparked beef with Drake and J. Cole for over a month now. It all started when he called out both of the "First Person Shooter" collaborators on Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That." The first to respond was J. Cole, though it didn't seem to go particularly well. He replied with a diss track on his album Might Delete Later and it lives up to its name when he eventually took the song down from streaming services.

But since then Drake has begun quite an assault on all of those that dissed him. While Kendrick remained the primary focus, Drizzy responded to numerous artists who took shots at him in recent weeks including Metro Boomin and Rick Ross, with rumors that it could even also include Future and The Weeknd. But as many expected, Kendrick hasn't responded. The notoriously private rapper tends to disappear from the public light almost entirely between music releases and tours and has said nothing in response to the diss tracks. That silence has been repeatedly criticized by streamer and rap commentator DJ Akademiks. Check out the newest tweet he made about the situation below.

DJ Akademiks Keeps Going At Kendrick Lamar

In a new tweet, Akademiks theorizes why there's been no response. "The new reason y K dot didn’t respond is that he don’t wanna diss Drake now that Kanye jumped in. NIGGA… well y tf did u diss him on an album with bare niggas who intended to diss him thru the whole album. It was cool when it was u metro weeknd future rocky but Kanye Ruined it?" his post reads. Despite his concerns, fans in the comments seem largely okay with Kendrick's silence.

What do you think of DJ Akademiks doubling down on his criticisms of Kendrick Lamar for not responding to Drake sooner? Do you think Kendrick will release a response track any time soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

