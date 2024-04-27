Snoop Dogg Apparently Co-Signs Drake's Kendrick Lamar Diss With His A.I. Voice

When Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" dissed Kendrick Lamar from the "perspectives" of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by replicating their voices with A.I. technology, the latter West Coast legend didn't really seem to mind that much. He simply uploaded a video on Instagram of him laughing in disbelief, questioning what happened, pointing to his Death Row clothing, and saying that he's going back to bed. However, Tha Doggfather's recent Instagram Story repost has fans thinking that he actually picked a side here. Moreover, he reposted a clip of him, 'Pac, and other Cali icons over the years with the audio of "Taylor Made Freestyle" in the background.

Furthermore, this is a very curious repost given that Drake himself took down "Taylor Made Freestyle" from his social media after a legal threat from Tupac's estate. Some Kendrick Lamar die-hards are scrambling for answers right now, either criticizing Snoop Dogg for this repost or making excuses: he didn't hear the audio, he doesn't run his account, he got hacked... the whole shebang. But to be honest, this isn't really a surprising co-sign if it is actually a co-sign. After all, he appeared on the Toronto rapper's For All The Dogs album last year, and maybe he does want K.Dot to uphold unwritten rap beef law and come through with a response already.

Read More: Drake “Taylor Made” Freestyle: Did He Cross A Line With A.I. Tupac & Snoop Dogg?

Snoop Dogg Reposts Drake's Kendrick Lamar A.I. Diss, Leading To Speculation

Either way, it definitely wasn't what Kendrick Lamar fans wanted to see, and it would be really curious to hear Snoop Dogg explicitly speak on this issue. Maybe that's something that we'll see once (or if) the Compton creative responds, but we know that Drake will likely keep basking in his current, still up-for-grabs victory and taunting him to clap back. His most recent social media troll was wearing chains that either are or at least resemble Tupac's, plus a sweatshirt of Compton Community College. This is allegedly where Mr. Morale's wife graduated from.

Meanwhile, the Long Beach MC is busy dealing with his current Death Row tenure. For example, he recently brought back Danny Boy as an artist for the label after years of separation. We'll see what the future of the collective holds, especially as the West Coast is looking for a "savior" right now. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Suge Knight Says Drake’s Use Of A.I. 2Pac Is A “Bad Look,” Calls Out Snoop Dogg For Late Rapper’s “Downfall”