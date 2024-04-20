Snoop Dogg Seems To React To Drake Using His AI Voice On Kendrick Lamar Diss

Drake went "Back To Back" on the rap game again, dropping yet another diss towards Kendrick Lamar on social media last night (Friday, April 19). Of course, probably the most notable aspect of this song is the fact that he used A.I. technology to replicate Tupac and Snoop Dogg's voices in order to rap from their perspectives and goad K.Dot into responding ASAP. A lot of folks are debating the points that Drizzy made here, the use of this tech, when we'll get a response (if at all), and other factors. However, one question had fans particularly interested, predicting whether it would be a positive or negative moment for the Toronto superstar: what does Tha Doggfather think of this?

Well, even though Snoop Dogg published a video in the wee hours of Saturday, April 20 (and thus, ironically enough, seemingly reacted to a lot of smoke on 4/20), it didn't really get us any closer to knowing what he thinks of it. "They did what?" he said in the clip below with a skeptical face. "When? How? Are you sure?" Then, the West Coast legend sighed and pointed to the "Death Row" stitching on his jacket. "Y'all have a good night. And to all... *laughs* Everybody calling my phone blowing me up. What the f**k, what happened? What's going on? I'm going back to bed, good night."

Snoop Dogg Seemingly Addresses Drake's Newest Kendrick Lamar Diss: Watch

As such, this doesn't really clarify whether Snoop Dogg knew of "Taylor Made Freestyle" before its IG release, whether he co-signed the track, or whether he's supporting his fellow L.A. native in Kendrick Lamar. There are a few conflicting elements: shouting out Death Row (a sign of respect to himself and 'Pac), laughing (seemingly enjoying the ruckus it's caused), not really wanting to engage just yet (which could mean anything), and Aubrey Graham himself liking the post (a salute or a jab?). We also know that the Long Beach MC is good friends with Drake and that he's on the fence about A.I. technology, sometimes co-signing it and sometimes being more critical, particularly about Tupac A.I. But he likely also has some deep appreciation for the Compton creative, so the disrespectful nature of this usage might not just be a point on the rap beef board for him.

Drizzy With The Like

Screenshot via Instagram @snoopdogg

Meanwhile, with the former TDE MC rumored to respond to this along with an album release in May, it seems like both artists are trying to set up goalposts that the other can't even play in. How do you think the rest of this will pan out? Let us know your takes on all these aspects down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for more on Snoop Dogg and all the latest updates on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

