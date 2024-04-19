Jermaine Dupri Blasts "Dangerous" AI Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Jermaine Dupri has never been one to shy away from airing his opinions on new technology, and more specifically, artificial intelligence. That's why it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that the North Carolina-born record exec was quick to jump into the debate about the AI-generated Kendrick Lamar diss track that's been making its rounds online this week. This track was created by a 23-year-old based in LA, Sy The Rapper, who has no connection to Kendrick, Drake, or anyone else involved in their feud.

While the track's creator admits that he himself thought it would be unconvincing to listeners, he was quickly proven wrong. The song has gotten a ton of online attention, which prompted him to come forward to clarify that it's fake. According to Dupri, however, it should have never been created in the first place.

Jermaine Dupri Calls Out 23-Year-Old For Fake Diss Track

Earlier this week, he took to Twitter/X to weigh in on the debacle, claiming that hip-hop is simply no place for antics like this. "This is the d*mbest most irresponsible thing I’ve seen in years," Dupri replied to Complex's story about Sy, How a 23-Year-Old From LA Fooled The Internet With an AI Kendrick Lamar Diss Track. "Hip-hop is too dangerous and Hiphop has always gone against fake sh*t." Many commenters fully back Dupri's stance, and think AI-generated tracks using an artist's likeness is a form of impersonation. Others disagree, and see the fake track as harmless, particularly considering the players involved.

"Yeah this is not cool it's honestly scary," one commenter says. "It's a new era, adapt," another urges. What do you think of the Kendrick Lamar diss track generated using artificial intelligence? What about Jermaine Dupri's take on it? Do you agree that it could be dangerous, or is he overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

