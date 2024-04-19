Joe Budden Accuses Drake Of Spreading Kendrick Lamar AI Tracks

Like most hip-hop fans right now, Joe Budden has a lot of questions about the explosive beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar right now. Moreover, a big point of contention for fans is where these Kendrick A.I. leaks are coming from, which some believe are real diss tracks. However, close listens show that something's up, and one TikTok producer in particular came forward to explain how he made that "diss" using artificial intelligence technology to replicate K.Dot's voice. Furthermore, the Slaughterhouse MC thinks that the Toronto superstar is actually behind these leaks and A.I. verses, as he's been accused before of using online bots and other methods to troll and harass his enemies on social media.

"To address some of that stuff we talked about earlier with all of this A.I. stuff," Joe Budden began. "Don't kill me, I'm just a messenger here. I have it on good information that that's just Drake. Drake is responsible for the Kendrick leaks, A.I. leaks, Drake and the bots." "That makes sense," his co-host added. "He plays the bot game, he plays the Internet game. There's been issues with other rappers where they got thousands of bots. There was a time where, if you said Pusha T's name, your mentions would get flooded with bots that have nothing... 'Pusha T is really half-lizard.'"

"Pusha T has accused Drake of this, salamander or some s**t," Joe Budden continued. "Meg has accused Drake of this. People have accused Nicki of this, I think, in the past. You can't even accuse somebody of these things if you don't know that game. Right? So these are people that understand that game.

"This would explain Drake every day posting, 'Come out. Is it today? Is today the day? When are we gonna hear this?'" he concluded. "Sounds like he's just trying to take some of the luster off of whatever is coming. And he's playing Internet games and A.I. games to do it. Apple's son." For more news and the latest updates on Joe Budden, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, come back to HNHH.

