Drake Taunts Kendrick Lamar Camp: "They Have Nothing To Drop"

Drake has been doing lots of typing since he dropped "Push Ups." The rapper has trolled several of his enemies on Instagram, but the one he's been most adamant about targeting is Kendrick Lamar. K. Dot's lack of social media engagement had led Drake to target those close to the rapper. This include Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh, and Lamar affiliate DJHed. Drake taunted the latter after an IG post made note of the fact that Lamar hasn't responded to the "Push Ups" diss. Not yet, at least.

The whole thing started as a string of tweets from DJHed. The music industry veteran criticized Drake for not putting "Push Ups" on streaming services. "The Canadian 'responded' after over a decade of being dared to come outside," he wrote. "Still has yet to claim said 'response.' He's now taunting Ant in an attempt to garner a reaction." Ant, in this case, is the aforementioned Anthony Saleh. DJHed ended his tweet by insulting the quality of Drake's music. "If you enjoy microwaved meal that's on you," he asserted. "We prefer cooked food on this side."

Drake Suggests K. Dot Doesn't Have A Diss Ready

DJ Akademiks posted the tweet on his Instagram, which led Drake to respond. The rapper dismissed DJHed's claims and clowned Lamar for not having a response ready. "Use me as a 'they have nothing to drop' button," he wrote in the comments section. It hasn't been long since Drake released "Push Ups," but the constant trolling, coupled with controversy surrounding Lamar's fake AI diss, has made it seem longer. DJHed kept it moving by pointing out Drake's reluctance to drop "Push Ups" on streaming. "'B2B' is up, 'Duppy' is up," he wrote back. "Your 'Push Ups' song is not..."

DJHed's reply is only partially correct. "Back to Back," Drake's 2015 diss against Meek Mill, is indeed on streaming. So is the Meek diss that preceded it, "Charged Up." DJHed is incorrect in stating that "Duppy Freestyle," however, Drake's 2018 diss against Pusha T, is streaming. The song is not available on Apple Music or Spotify, so there's a precedent for Drizzy keeping his disses "unofficial." DJHed reposted the exchange on his IG with one final dig. He told Drake not to wait until the numbers come out before he "claims" his diss track, implying the rapper is only concerned about chart performance.

Regardless of who's right, the next move from Lamar's camp is going to be crucial.

