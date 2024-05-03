DJHed Claims Drake Didn't Drop A Response Track Because He's Scared

BYLavender Alexandria1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 23: Drake performs at The SSE Hydro on March 23, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)

Fans aren't buying any of his claims today.

Everyone is talking about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef once again. The two MCs first found themselves embroiled in beef when Kendrick took shots at the "Rich Baby Daddy" hitmaker back in March. Since then it's been a series of diss tracks, response songs, and other rappers and members of the rap media attempting to get involved. That seems to be the case with DJHed as well who has been tweeting about the beef non-stop. In the wake of Kendrick's newest release "6:16 In LA" this morning he made a claim that has fans doing a double take.

DJHed took to Twitter to share his take on the situation. He claims that Drake had a song ready to drop and chose not to. "FTR.. He was droppin. He held back out of fear" one of his many tweets about the beef begins. He also repeatedly makes the claim that Drake is holding back the release of Camila Cabello's new song. The former Fifth Harmony member released a collaboration with Playboi Carti called "I LUV IT" earlier this year. Many fans took to the comments to express their skepticism over almost everything DJHed tweeted about. Check out just a sample of the posts he made below.

Read More: DJHed Claims Drake Is Dropping A "Hit" Kendrick Lamar Diss Tonight

DJHed Claims Drake Isn't Dropping Out Of Fear

Kendrick and Drake's beef is back in everyone's mind following the release of "6:16 In LA." Kendrick Lamar didn't wait for a Drake response to double down on his criticisms of the rapper with a surprise second diss track. Fans have spent all day unpacking the details of the new diss. They've uncovered Drake's family connection to the song used as a sample on the track. They also discovered that Kendrick recruited regular Taylor Swift writer and producer Jack Antonoff to help produce the track.

What do you think of DJHed's claim that Drake didn't drop the diss track he was speculated to because he was scared? Do you think Drake will drop a new diss track aimed at Kendrick soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joe Budden Unamused By Drake's Latest Announcement

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 2MusicDJ Akademiks Calls "Cap" On Rumored Drake Release: "Nah, Man"2.8K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDrake Taunts Kendrick Lamar Camp: "They Have Nothing To Drop"15.3K
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 2MusicDJHed Claims Drake Is Dropping A "Hit" Kendrick Lamar Diss Tonight5.3K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar Fans Think He Could Be Dropping A Drake Response Today12.1K