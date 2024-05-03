DJHed Claims Drake Didn't Drop A Response Track Because He's Scared

Everyone is talking about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef once again. The two MCs first found themselves embroiled in beef when Kendrick took shots at the "Rich Baby Daddy" hitmaker back in March. Since then it's been a series of diss tracks, response songs, and other rappers and members of the rap media attempting to get involved. That seems to be the case with DJHed as well who has been tweeting about the beef non-stop. In the wake of Kendrick's newest release "6:16 In LA" this morning he made a claim that has fans doing a double take.

DJHed took to Twitter to share his take on the situation. He claims that Drake had a song ready to drop and chose not to. "FTR.. He was droppin. He held back out of fear" one of his many tweets about the beef begins. He also repeatedly makes the claim that Drake is holding back the release of Camila Cabello's new song. The former Fifth Harmony member released a collaboration with Playboi Carti called "I LUV IT" earlier this year. Many fans took to the comments to express their skepticism over almost everything DJHed tweeted about. Check out just a sample of the posts he made below.

DJHed Claims Drake Isn't Dropping Out Of Fear

Kendrick and Drake's beef is back in everyone's mind following the release of "6:16 In LA." Kendrick Lamar didn't wait for a Drake response to double down on his criticisms of the rapper with a surprise second diss track. Fans have spent all day unpacking the details of the new diss. They've uncovered Drake's family connection to the song used as a sample on the track. They also discovered that Kendrick recruited regular Taylor Swift writer and producer Jack Antonoff to help produce the track.

