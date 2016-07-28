From the mean streets of TV's X-Factor grew a five-petaled rose from the cracks in the concrete. Harnessed together by the superstar management team of Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid, the five-piece girl band has members from places as disparate as Cali and Cuba. That diverse style is what makes Fifth Harmony the addictive pop group that they are, dominating YouTube views with mega singles like "Sledgehammer" and "Boss," the band's homage to First Lady Michelle Obama. With features from Ty Dolla $ign and Fetty Wap, Fifth Harmony may have acquired enough hip hop cred to become the modern day TLC. Keep working, ladies.