Kendrick Lamar Affiliate Claims "Meet The Grahams" Accusations Are True

The beef may be heating back up.

"Meet the Grahams" will go down as one of the biggest hip-hop moments of the decade. It was not only the fact that it was a vicious, frightening diss, but it was the fact that it dropped minutes after Drake put out his own diss. Kendrick Lamar checkmated the Toronto rapper then and there, and "Not Like Us" was the victory lap a day later. "Meet the Grahams" was acclaimed by fans and critics as a song, but it was subject to scrutiny as a Drake expose. Many believed that Lamar was simply making things up to make his opponent look bad. DJHed says otherwise.

DJHed recently dropped an episode of the podcast Effective Immediately. Charlamagne tha God was brought on to discuss the fallout of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle, and immediately brought up "Meet the Grahams." The Breakfast Club co-host credited Lamar for making an impactful record, but questioned whether the claims he made about Drake were fabricated. "I don't know if everything on 'Meet the Grahams' is true," he explained. "But a large part of it was just the self-reflection." DJHed responded with what appeared to be insider information from Lamar himself. "I mean, he told me everything was facts," DJHed asserted.

Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Told DJHed The Song Had "Facts"

The radio personality has been a peripheral figure throughout the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. He generated controversy on May 3 when he claimed that the 6 God failed to drop a diss because he was scared of what Kendrick Lamar had planned. He also mocked the rapper for making "microwave" music in comparison to the Compton icon. "If you enjoy microwave meals that's on you," he tweeted at Drake fans. "We prefer cooked food on this side."