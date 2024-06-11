Kendrick Lamar's First Reaction To Drake's "Family Matters" Revealed

Jason Martin had inside info from Kendrick himself.

Martin noted throughout the interview that while he enjoys Drake, Kendrick is on a whole different planet with his music. Furthermore, he believes Drake simply didn't understand the kind of tactician he was going up against. Considering how the beef played out, it is clear that Kendrick outsmarted Drizzy the whole way through. Even now, Drake has been left scrambling, with his "U MY EVERYTHING" and "Wah Gwan Delilah" verses being panned by critics.

While appearing on Bootleg Kev's show, Compton artist JasonMartin spoke about the beef and how he had a direct line to Kendrick throughout the whole thing. As you can see in the clip below, Martin explains how he texted Kendrick following the release of "Family Matters." Based on text messages sent by Kendrick, it appears as though he wasn't sweating Drake's response. Instead, he told Martin that he had been waiting for a response. Martin then recalls going to the bathroom and by the time he was done, "Meet The Grahams" had been uploaded.

