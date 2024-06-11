Kendrick Lamar's First Reaction To Drake's "Family Matters" Revealed

Kendrick Lamar and Drake went toe-to-toe on the night of May 3rd. Overall, it all started in the morning when Kendrick dropped "6:16 In LA" as a follow-up to "Euphoria." That night, Drake dropped off "Family Matters" which was a scathing track that accused Kendrick of colorism and domestic violence. Less than an hour later, Kendrick returned the favor with "Meet The Grahams." In what some say is the most sinister diss track of all time, Lamar accuses Drake of being a deadbeat father who allegedly employs sex offenders and allegedly is one himself. It was a shocking song that was then followed up by a club banger the next day, in "Not Like Us."
While appearing on Bootleg Kev's show, Compton artist JasonMartin spoke about the beef and how he had a direct line to Kendrick throughout the whole thing. As you can see in the clip below, Martin explains how he texted Kendrick following the release of "Family Matters." Based on text messages sent by Kendrick, it appears as though he wasn't sweating Drake's response. Instead, he told Martin that he had been waiting for a response. Martin then recalls going to the bathroom and by the time he was done, "Meet The Grahams" had been uploaded.
Kendrick Lamar Gets Immense Praise From Jason Martin
Martin noted throughout the interview that while he enjoys Drake, Kendrick is on a whole different planet with his music. Furthermore, he believes Drake simply didn't understand the kind of tactician he was going up against. Considering how the beef played out, it is clear that Kendrick outsmarted Drizzy the whole way through. Even now, Drake has been left scrambling, with his "U MY EVERYTHING" and "Wah Gwan Delilah" verses being panned by critics.
