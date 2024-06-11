Drake Accused Of Biting Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" Outfit

BYZachary Horvath1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake kendrick outfit

Even though the rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is seemingly over, their fan bases are still going at it. Most people love to pick sides and go to bat for their beloved artist, celebrity, athlete, etc. Throughout this legendary beef we have constantly seen Lamar's supporters rip Drake at every turn. For Drizzy, they are still holding out hope and make the case that he won the feud. However, their Canadian superstar has not been doing them any favors. Ever since "Not Like Us" dropped, the multi-hyphenate seems to make questionable decision after questionable decision.

Whether it be removing diss tracks, dropping head-scratching guest performances, and reference tracks leaking, he cannot seem to do anything right. Now, Drake is getting accused by Kendrick's fans for copying the fit he wore on the cover of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The Boy wore this ensemble to Adonis' recent soccer game, in which the youngster's mother, Sophie Brussaux, was also in attendance for. Looking at the outfits side by side, we can see why he is being called out.

Read More: NxWorries Enlists Earl Sweatshirt And Rae Khalil On "WalkOnBy"

Drake's Outfit Does Look Identical To Kendrick's

Drake posted the photo seen above on his Instagram with yet another cryptic message. "Goats don’t worry about one trick ponies." This could certainly be a shot at K-Dot, as this was something that he consistently did even during the battle. If this was an attempt to shush the dead-beat dad claims, it still did not work. Kendrick fans are never going to let him get away easily and this is one clear indicator of that.

What are your thoughts on Drake dressing like Kendrick Lamar did for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers? Do you think he nearly copied it piece by piece? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Arrest: Karlissa Saffold Puts Blueface's Dad On Blast After Being Caught On Camera Refusing To Take Chrisean Jr.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
drake the heart pt 6StreetwearDrake Doubles Down On "The Heart Pt 6": Breaking Down The Allegations5.9K
65th GRAMMY Awards - ShowStreetwearKendrick Lamar Fans Label Drake's House On Google Maps: "Owned By Kendrick"42.2K
b8d9776846bc67ab25a594b431b8287a.1000x1000x1StreetwearDrake Makes Serious Accusations On Latest Diss "Family Matters"16.5K
Samsung At Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016StreetwearKendrick Lamar Unloads On Drake & J. Cole With "Like That" Verse: "Your Best Work Is A Light Pack"22.4K