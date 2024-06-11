Drake Accused Of Biting Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" Outfit

Even though the rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is seemingly over, their fan bases are still going at it. Most people love to pick sides and go to bat for their beloved artist, celebrity, athlete, etc. Throughout this legendary beef we have constantly seen Lamar's supporters rip Drake at every turn. For Drizzy, they are still holding out hope and make the case that he won the feud. However, their Canadian superstar has not been doing them any favors. Ever since "Not Like Us" dropped, the multi-hyphenate seems to make questionable decision after questionable decision.

Whether it be removing diss tracks, dropping head-scratching guest performances, and reference tracks leaking, he cannot seem to do anything right. Now, Drake is getting accused by Kendrick's fans for copying the fit he wore on the cover of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The Boy wore this ensemble to Adonis' recent soccer game, in which the youngster's mother, Sophie Brussaux, was also in attendance for. Looking at the outfits side by side, we can see why he is being called out.

Drake's Outfit Does Look Identical To Kendrick's

Drake posted the photo seen above on his Instagram with yet another cryptic message. "Goats don’t worry about one trick ponies." This could certainly be a shot at K-Dot, as this was something that he consistently did even during the battle. If this was an attempt to shush the dead-beat dad claims, it still did not work. Kendrick fans are never going to let him get away easily and this is one clear indicator of that.