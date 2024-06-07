⚽️ Drake & Adonis Bond At Soccer Game After Kendrick Lamar’s Parenting Jabs

Drake recently enjoyed some wholesome family time.

Kendrick Lamar had a lot to say about Drake's parenting amid their viral lyrical battle. Luckily, however, it looks like Drizzy didn't let the shade get in the way of his relationship with his child. Earlier this week the Toronto hitmaker was spotted supporting his son Adonis at his soccer game. He was accompanied by Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux.

In a clip from the outing, Drake is seen standing surrounded by security guards and fellow proud parents, looking on as Adonis plays with a ball in the distance. He appeared to be in good spirits at the game, as did his child's mother. This comes as somewhat of a surprise considering all that he's been through in recent months. Aside from going head to head with Kendrick, and being ruled the loser of the battle by many, his Bridle Path neighborhood was also a breeding ground for drama last month.

Drake Watches Adonis Warm Up With Sophie Brussaux

Reportedly, a shooting took place in the neighborhood, leaving one of Drake's security guards seriously injured. After that, various people showed up at the rapper's front gate, allegedly trying to get in. His security even had to restrain one of them on the front lawn of his mansion, surely leaving neighbors concerned.