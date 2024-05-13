Drake Reportedly Created His Own Security Company Amid Recent Trespassing Incidents

Drake In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey &amp; The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake appears to have his own security company.

Following the recent trespassing incidents on Drake's Toronto property, local outlet CBC News noticed a vehicle parked outside with the name, "Jungle Lion Security," on it. When they did some digging, they came to learn the company has no website and the Ontario Transportation Ministry records show the license plate number on the car is registered to Drake himself. Additionally, the only name mentioned with the company in a Ministry of the Solicitor General report is Nessel Beezer, better known as Drake's longtime associate, Chubbs.

The update comes after someone shot a security guard in a drive-by shooting outside of the Toronto rapper's mansion, last week. It's unclear whether the man worked with Jungle Lion Security. In the days since that incident, several more people have attempted to break onto the property.

Police Investigate Shooting Outside Drake's Mansion

An aerial view shows the home of Canadian rapper Drake in Toronto, Canada, on May 7, 2024. Police in Toronto were investigating a pre-dawn shooting on May 7 at the sprawling estate of superstar rapper Drake, located in one of Canada's most exclusive neighborhoods. A security guard was standing outside the massive wrought iron gates at the entrance to the rapper's mansion on The Bridle Path road north of downtown Toronto when suspects in a vehicle opened fire, police said. (Photo by Christopher Katsarov Luna / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHER KATSAROV LUNA/AFP via Getty Images)

While Drake hasn't spoken at length about the incidents, he did comment on the abundance of media coverage his property has been getting over the last week in a post on his Instagram Story. “@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won’t lie I’m trying to sleep anytime after 3pm works for me,” he wrote.

Additionally, Kendrick Lamar featured an aerial view photo of the home as the cover art for his recent diss track, "Not Like Us." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

