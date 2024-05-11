Drake Relists Beverly Hills Mansion After Recent Security Issues

Drake has seen brighter days. The Toronto rapper has been declared the loser of the Kendrick Lamar battle by general hip-hop community. To make matters worse, his properties have been subject to odd breaches. His OVO store in London was vandalized last week. Then, his Toronto security reported two trespassers on his estate in the span of two days. The property saga continued on May 10, when Drake decided to put his Beverly Hills house on the market.

The rapper relisted the estate last week, according to TMZ. The sprawling property spans 20 acres, 24,000 square feet of living space and has 7 bedrooms. It doesn't stop there. Drake's former house contains 22 bathrooms and a staggering 11-car garage.

The main part of the house is so large it's actually separate from the guest space. It has every lavish detail you'd expect from the man who made "God's Plan." The property also comes with a sizable price tag. Drake is currently selling his Beverly Hills home for $88 million.

Drake Is Listing His Former Home For $88 Million

This is not the first time Drake has tried to sell the Beverly Hills property. He put it on the market with a similar price tag back in May 2023. The Los Angeles Times reported that the rapper initially paid $75 mil for it, which is more than twice what the previous owner of the property paid. (The previous owner was also a singer, UK star Robbie Williams).

Drake lived in the Southern California area during the 2010s, during which time he was neighbors with the likes of Justin Bieber and the Kardashian family. It was during this time, in fact, that Drake's feud with Kardashian family member Kanye West hit an all-time high. The two men were supposed to record a joint album together around 2016, but West's negative comments about Drake led to the album being put on the shelf. Both men subsequently relocated. Based on the fact West dropped a remix to the 2024 Drake diss "Like That," it's safe to assume they are still on the outs.

