Kanye West Disses Drake On "Like That Remix": A Break Down Of Lyrics

If you thought Drake and Kanye West had forgotten their long-standing beef, think again. Ye recently came out guns a-blazing with the release of the “Like That Remix,” proving that he and Drizzy have a long way to go before they settle. From the first line of the diss track, it’s evident that Ye has a bone to pick. Alongside Future, Metro Boomin’, and Ty Dolla $ign, this remix borrows many elements from the original track and takes things up a notch. Altogether, 2024 has quickly become the year of the diss track, and the Drake-Kanye West beef is the latest entry in the long lineup.

Drake Vs. The World

Kanye West and Drake’s beef stretches back years, and the remix is the most recent milestone. However, while Ye is pretty used to commandeering multiple spats simultaneously, this is seemingly new territory for Drizzy. In what can only be considered a humongous feat, Drake has had words for several heavyweights in the game this year alone. Between Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and now Ye, it’s a miracle he’s still standing.

As Drake continues to prove he’s no pushover, the industry is foaming at the mouth in anticipation of what’s to come. But what’s most remarkable is that two of his diss tracks, “Push Ups” and the controversial, AI-assisted “Taylor Made Freestyle,” are targeted at Kendrick. This is why Ye’s involvement caught us all by surprise. Kanye West debuted the “Like That Remix” during his appearance on The Download with Justin Laboy, and this has effectively added a new layer to his ongoing beef with Drake.

Ye Felt “Energized” To Eliminate Drake

Much to the disappointment of fans, Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to Drake for the aforementioned diss tracks. Nonetheless, Ye seems to have taken on the task, claiming the baton off K-Dot. It’s no wonder the track begins the way he does. In an aggressive manner, Ye hollers: "You know we had to get The Hooligans up here / We gon’ take this p*ssy n*gga out / Yo, Dot, I got you."

Right out the gate, Kanye’s made his intentions clear… he’s out for blood. While on The Download, he shared that he was “energized” to take down Drake. “[Future] called me and I went to the studio and laid that,” he began. “We went through the creative process of adding the chords and called the Hooligans out in London to get on the joint... Everybody was very, very energized about the elimination of Drake.”

Multiple Stray Bullets

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: The Weeknd and Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award Honoree. Sir Lucian Grainge pose backstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at. New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018, also in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

In true Ye fashion, shots were fired at not just Drake but those within his proximity. Drake famously resigned with Universal Music Group in 2022, reportedly featuring some serious money being thrown around. UMG’s CEO, Lucian Grainge, was one of the names dropped on the “Like That Remix.” Specifically, Ye referred to him as Drake’s “master.”

"Where’s Lucian? Serve your master, n*gga / You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya / Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n*ggas / Y’all so outta sight, outta mind/ I can’t even think of a Drake line."

However, the most memorable stray bullet fell on J. Cole, who famously bowed out of the rap feud by apologizing to Kendrick Lamar. Nonetheless, Ye had some words for him. In what has become one of the most viral lines on the track, Kanye says, "Play J. Cole, get the pu**y dry." The reason for the animosity remains unclear, but fans have long since had their theories about why Kanye West and J. Cole do not see eye to eye.

For one, Ye might not have enjoyed Cole’s “big three” claim. However, Kendrick’s response about “big me” didn’t seem to rub Kanye the wrong way. In 2016, Cole’s “False Prophets” had a few lines that may have subtly pointed to Ye’s mental health issues. Whatever the case may be, Ye told Justin Laboy that it was too late for Cole to back out of the feud. Evidently, the damage is already done. "It’s like, n**ga, you can’t run now,” Ye said.

Conclusion

Kanye West and Drake’s beef has now hit a new peak. It’s anyone’s guess if Ye will double down with another verse soon. Or maybe Drizzy has some words of his own in store. However, at the core of it all is Kendrick Lamar. Above all, the fans are still eager for his return.

