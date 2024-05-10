Drake Gets Second Trespasser At His Toronto Home In Two Days

BYDanilo Castro314 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Toronto Raptors Victory Parade &amp; Rally
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Rapper and Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador, Drake, speaks during the Toronto Raptors Championship victory parade &amp; rally on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images )

Something is going on in the 6.

Drake is the rap kingpin of Toronto. His moniker "6 God" is literally in reference to the city's area code. Things have been dicey for Drake in the city, however, since he became embroiled in the Kendrick Lamar battle. His OVO store was vandalized with the title of Lamar's latest diss, and a shooting led to a member of his security being shot in the chest. The misfortune continued on May 9. According to TMZ, the rapper was paid a visit by an unidentified trespasser.

The Toronto Police Department told TMZ they received a call around 3:30 pm ET on Thursday. The caller stated that a trespasser was walking around Drake's property. The trespasser was arguing with Drake's security by the time police arrived on the scene. It's unclear what transpired between the trespasser and the rapper's security. The former was, however, subsequently taken to the hospital. The information lines up with reports from earlier in the day, which stated that an ambulance was spotted near the rapper's mansion. The trespasser has not been identified.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Teases The Release Of New Diss Records: "Waiting…"

Security Argued With A Trespasser At Drake's Front Gate

It's the second time in two days this bizarre interaction has taken place. On May 8, a different trespasser approached the front gate of Drake's estate. Police subsequently detained the man. The rapper has not issued a statement regarding either incident. He has, however, talked about the issue of gun violence as it pertains to Toronto.

Drake appeared in the 2019 documentary Remember Me, Toronto to assert that he was firmly against it. He also spoke on how his fame makes him a target, and the difficulty he has balancing that with a desire to give back to the community.

"It's a daunting path to try and be the biggest and baddest from your ends," he explained. "It's just way more impactful if you put all that energy into a grind that people remember you and say, 'I remember that guy came around and gave us all a chance.' Those are the people who get the glory story." Hopefully the trend of trespassers at the rapper's home doesn't continue.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Takes Shot At Kendrick Lamar With Cryptic Instagram Story

[via]

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDrake’s Security Intercepts Alleged Attempted Intruder At His Toronto Home3.3K
drake toronto mansion shootingMusicDrake Toronto Mansion Shooting: What We Know So Far931
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake's Security Guard Was Reportedly Shot Multiple Times, Witnesses Allegedly Describe It As A "Drive-By"38.9K
65th GRAMMY Awards - Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music CollectiveMusicDJ Akademiks Relays Message From Drake After Shooting: "He's Okay"11.0K