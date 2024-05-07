Drake's London OVO Store Vandalized With "They Not Like Us" Graffiti

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is still on everyone's mind this week. The most recent update came on Sunday when Drizzy dropped his track "The Heart Part 6." He refuted a number of allegations Kendrick has made at him across a few songs. But the most eye-catching moment came when he revealed that a viral story Kendrick spread about a secret 11-year-old daughter was actually planted by Drake and his team. At the end of "The Heart Part 6" Drizzy claims that he's done dropping diss tracks in this beef.

Since the flurry of tracks dropped over the weekend fans have been trying to unpack every last detail included. That includes those on the song "Not Like Us" which Kendrick dropped Friday night. The track goes all in on allegations leveled against Drake that he likes underage girls. The artwork for the song even features the rapper's mansion marked by tags claiming sex offenders are living there. Clearly the song is connecting with some of those on Kendrick's side, even internationally. Earlier this week a fan in London took to vandalizing an OVO store inspired by the song. Check out what the anonymous fan did below.

Drake's OVO London Store Spray Painted

A fan spray painted the phrase "They not like us" on the window of the OVO London store. It's no surprise fans have gravitated towards the song as it combines cutting disses with some of the catchiest refrains and songwriting of any track released in the beef. That also translated into the success of the song itself once it hit Spotify. The song went on to break the platform's record for most single day streams by a rap song in America.

What do you think of a Kendrick Lamar fan spray-painting the OVO store in London with graffiti inspired by a recent diss track? Do you think Kendrick will drop any more diss tracks or let the beef rest where it is now? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]