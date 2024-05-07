Drake's London OVO Store Vandalized With "They Not Like Us" Graffiti

BYLavender Alexandria2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It's the latest real-life development in the rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is still on everyone's mind this week. The most recent update came on Sunday when Drizzy dropped his track "The Heart Part 6." He refuted a number of allegations Kendrick has made at him across a few songs. But the most eye-catching moment came when he revealed that a viral story Kendrick spread about a secret 11-year-old daughter was actually planted by Drake and his team. At the end of "The Heart Part 6" Drizzy claims that he's done dropping diss tracks in this beef.

Since the flurry of tracks dropped over the weekend fans have been trying to unpack every last detail included. That includes those on the song "Not Like Us" which Kendrick dropped Friday night. The track goes all in on allegations leveled against Drake that he likes underage girls. The artwork for the song even features the rapper's mansion marked by tags claiming sex offenders are living there. Clearly the song is connecting with some of those on Kendrick's side, even internationally. Earlier this week a fan in London took to vandalizing an OVO store inspired by the song. Check out what the anonymous fan did below.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake's OVO London Store Spray Painted

A fan spray painted the phrase "They not like us" on the window of the OVO London store. It's no surprise fans have gravitated towards the song as it combines cutting disses with some of the catchiest refrains and songwriting of any track released in the beef. That also translated into the success of the song itself once it hit Spotify. The song went on to break the platform's record for most single day streams by a rap song in America.

What do you think of a Kendrick Lamar fan spray-painting the OVO store in London with graffiti inspired by a recent diss track? Do you think Kendrick will drop any more diss tracks or let the beef rest where it is now? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDrake Bringing Up Millie Bobby Brown In New Diss Track Leaves Fans Puzzled12.3K
Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NYMusicJay Electronica Doubles Down On Taking Drake's Side In Kendrick Lamar Beef3.6K
Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NYMusicJay Electronica Posts Drake Song Following Kendrick Lamar's New Diss Track10.6K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDrake Continues Trolling Kendrick Lamar With Foot Size Jokes11.1K