Vandalism
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Storefront Vandalized With Anti-Crip GraffitiSnoop Dogg's Inglewood Funko Pop! store was recently vandalized.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTina Knowles' Home Vandalized, Suspect Taken Into CustodyA man reportedly threw rocks at the designer's mailbox and almost escaped falling in the hands of law enforcement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePop Smoke's Mural Reportedly VandalizedPhotos of the damage began surfacing online on Wednesday (December 28).By Isaac Fontes
- MusicYoung Dolph Mural Vandalized In Memphis: WatchThe Young Dolph mural was painted over by two vandals.By Rex Provost
- MusicKiller Mike Gives An Update After Barbershop VandalismKiller Mike updated his fans after his barbershop was vandalized earlier this week by conspirary theorist, Druce Wayne. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Acquittal Prompts Angry Protests & Vandalism In New YorkProtestors have been gathering all across the country to express their discontent with the decision.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd NYC Statue Vandal Caught On Surveillance VideoA statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said.By Isiah Cowan
- MusicPop Smoke's Mother Cleans His Gravesite After VandalismPop Smoke's mother and family spent the day cleaning up after the late rapper's grave was targeted by vandals. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeProud Boys Leader Arrested For Burning BLM Banner From Black ChurchThis is the second time the far-right leader has been arrested for this type of activity. By Madusa S.
- SportsVanessa Bryant Grateful That Kobe Murals Were Untouched During L.A. ProtestsVanessa Bryant expressed her gratitude that murals of Kobe and Gianna around Los Angeles were not vandalized by the George Floyd protestors.By Lynn S.
- RandomChurch's 100-Year-Old Stained Glass Broken By Man Named JesusThis may go down as one of the most ironic crimes of all time.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJulian Edelman Goes At Nick Wright On Twitter: "Nice Hairline, Bro"Julian Edelman and Nick Wright went at it on Twitter, Saturday, after Wright suggested the Patriots trade the wide receiver.By Cole Blake
- SportsTom Brady Hilariously Trolls Julian Edelman Over Recent ArrestIt's always fun when you can joke with your teammates.By Alexander Cole
- SportsReport: Julian Edelman Arrested For Vandalism In Beverly HillsIf only the Patriots were still in the playoffs, this wouldn't have happened.By Cole Blake
- CrimeNipsey Hussle Mural Vandalized With Stickers By Disrespectful KidsSome kids have no respect.By Arielle London
- MusicDrake's L.A. Store Vandalized After He Reportedly Messages Don C's WifePeople are reportedly surveilling Drake's father, Dennis Graham, as well.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJay-Z's 40/40 Club Adds 24/7 Security After Failed Break-In: ReportThe staff at 40/40 Club in New York City believe that they were targetted in an attempted break-in.By Aron A.
- MusicSecurity Cameras Installed Atop XXXTENTACION'S Grave Due To VandalismX's mama, Cleo, wanted to take extra precautious measures.By hnhh
- MusicYo Gotti's Tour Bus Shot Several Times After Nashville ConcertNobody was injured in the shooting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle Mural Defaced By Connecticut TeenagerY'already know it didn't take long for the Internet to track her down.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentChris Hemsworth Vandalizes His Castmates' "Avengers: Endgame" PostersThor channels his brother, the God Of Mischief. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRihanna's Stalker Pleads Guilty, Dodges Jail Time: ReportThe man who was arrested for stalking Rihanna admits to the offense.By Aron A.
- MusicJennifer Lopez's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star VandalizedJ.Lo's Hollywood Star gets a visit from a vandal.By Milca P.