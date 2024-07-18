Ryan Garcia Charged With Vandalism After Ruining Luxury Hotel Room

Things are going from bad to worse for Garcia.

Star professional boxer Ryan Garcia received a misdemeanor vandalism charge stemming from his alleged meltdown at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Garcia was first accused of the crime on June 8, after authorities claimed he snapped and wrecked a room and a hallway at the luxury Los Angeles area hotel. It is another instance to add to the pugilist's year of making regrettable choices and feeling the consequences.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced formal charges against Garcia on Thursday morning. One count of vandalism $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison. He will appear before a judge on August 7. "While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community," Gascón said in a public statement. "Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable."

Ryan Garcia Charged With Vandalism

This vandalism charge is the latest issue Ryan Garcia finds himself on the receiving end of. Garcia fought Devin Haney in April. The fight was originally for the WBC super lightweight championship. Unfortunately for Garcia, he was 3.2 pounds over the weight limit at the weigh-in. Garcia and Haney agreed to a wager that would cost the offending party $500 thousand per missed pound. That decision cost Garcia $1.5 million. Additionally, Garcia forfeited nearly $600 thousand of his purse and was ineligible to win the title. After Garcia defeated Haney, a positive drug test meant that the result did not matter. The New York State Athletic Commission declared the fight a no contest.