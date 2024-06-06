Ryan Garcia Has Cops Called On Him For A Welfare Check

Garcia's Family was worried about the 25-year old boxer.

Authorities checked on Ryan Garcia at a posh hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night after receiving a phone from a family member who was worried about the boxer's wellbeing, according to reports. According to law enforcement officials, the 25-year-old's family called the police early in the evening, and officers were dispatched to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills to conduct a welfare check. What what prompted the call is unknown. According to sources, after speaking with Ryan at the hotel, police concluded that he was not a threat to anyone, including himself, and that no crime had been committed. As a result, everyone left.

Garcia has experienced a busy few months. After defeating Devin Haney, a well-known boxer who had never lost before, he was disqualified for taking performance-enhancing substances. Ryan is sure that he took a tainted vitamin rather than cheating. Garcia has had a lot of ups and downs lately, to put it mildly, as he just disclosed that his mother was battling cancer. Even after the police left, the excitement for the evening continued. Sources have expressed that later that evening, Waldorf employees severed Garcia's connection due to his allegedly erratic behavior. Garcia was evidently drinking.

Police Perform Welfare Check On Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia is facing charges related to the use of illicit performance-enhancing drugs. The boxer defeated Devin Haney on April 20 in Brooklyn in a highly publicized match. According to ESPN, Ryan Garcia's B-sample test included the illegal substance ostarine. Additionally, it is claimed that he tested positive for the selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) in his A-sample, which was taken before to the altercation with Haney.

Overall, Ryan Garcia has been through a roller coaster for a couple of months. His boxing career may legitimately be in danger. He displayed erratic behavior in the lead-up to his big fight, which he claimed was all an act. Now, it seems like it wasn't all an act, as the behavior has not only continued but gotten worse. All in all, we hope Ryan Garcia is ok and that some level-headed folks can get to the young boxer before something bad happens.

