Ryan Garcia Drops Devin Haney Diss Track After Beating Him... For Some Reason

So... is the wait for the Kendrick Lamar response to Drake's diss tracks really that bad? Well, whether it is or isn't, there's a recent boxing victor who chose to capitalize on the moment, celebrate his win, and maybe build a back-up career path in the process. Moreover, fans found it funny that, before K.Dot clapped back at Drizzy, Ryan Garcia dropped a diss track on social media against Devin Haney, whom he recently beat in a boxing match that didn't count for a title due to Garcia not making weight beforehand. It's exactly what you expect: a generic trap beat, boasting about the dub, making jokes about Haney's loss, and admittedly less cringe than what it sounds like.

Furthermore, Ryan Garcia is really feeling himself following this win, and is chirping and chiming into a lot of stuff to prove not just his dominance and relevance, but his will to take things to the next level. To explain this, we have to bring up another boxing beef: Floyd Mayweather versus Gervonta Davis. For those unaware, the former friends have turned sour over the years and are currently throwing shots at each other on social media. Garcia joined the battle by making some wild claims about Davis and Mayweather's daughter Yaya, which surely can't be fun for most to hear.

However, for those of you thinking that this only relates to boxing, this actually isn't Ryan Garcia's first crossover with hip-hop -– far from it, in fact. For example, he dissed 21 Savage for walking Devin Haney out, which is kind of ironic considering that Garcia wanted Kanye West to walk him out for this fight. Imagine if Haney then dissed Ye for walking the loser out... That would've been a whole new beef in and of itself.

Meanwhile, it's clear that a lot of Garcia's antics are just self-admitted trolling, but tactics that he knows how to use relatively well. After all, few competitive tactics are as easy to use, but difficult to master as getting in your opponent's head. We'll see if this diss track method proves useful or fruitful for the potential rematch. For more news and updates on Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, stay up to date on HNHH.

