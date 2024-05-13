French Montana And Ryan Garcia Are Training Together: "Getting Ready For Our Next Fight

Rappers French Montana and Ryan Garcia are training together, gearing up for whatever their next fight is. French looks like he is getting ready to enter the ring with Garcia's helo. On Saturday, the Moroccan-American rapper posted a picture and a video of himself exercising with the boxing phenom on Instagram. A leaner Montana hinted that the two are training for Garcia's upcoming bout. French looks like he is taking his fitness seriously and might be preparing for a celebrity boxing exhibition.

Ryan Garcia, fueled by his recent monumental win over Devin Haney, is now facing a new challenge. Despite the victory, his success has been marred by reported positive PED tests. However, Garcia has refuted these allegations very firmly. He is now preparing for his next fight with the support and assistance of French Montana. We might see the rapper walking the young boxer out in a Devin Haney rematch sooner than later.

Ryan Garcia Trains With French Montana

French Montana wrote on Instagram, "Me and champ getting ready for our next fight, bet on yourself [boxing glove emoji] @kingryan." Garcia and French Montana seem to be preparing for something, and hopefully, it will be another fight for the boxer. Ryan recently had a beef with Atlanta rapper 21 Savage for refusing to walk him out of his fight with Devin Haney. Garcia felt some type of way after 21 was seen chilling with his rival in his dressing room pre-fight. Garcia was also beefing with Kanye West for not agreeing to walk him out.

Ryan Garcia's pre-fight antics were entertaining and wild. He admitted after the win that his erratic behavior was all a part of his master plan. Additionally, after news of his alleged PED usage came out, Garcia refuted the claims. He also admitted he was "high AF" during his fight with Devin Haney. He couldn't take Haney's belt because he was overweight for the fight. Furthermore, his alleged PED usage has put a damper on the fight. Fight fans are anticipating a blockbuster rematch. Hopefully, Garcia's training with French Montana is hinting at something major being announced soon.

