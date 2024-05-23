Ryan Garcia Is Heated About His Latest Positive Drug Tests

Regarding his most recent drug tests, Ryan Garcia wasn't pleased with the news. His B-sample, which was taken for his bout against Devin Haney, reportedly tested positive for the illegal drug ostarine on Thursday, according to lab reports. Following tests performed by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) prior to and following Garcia's majority decision victory over Haney on April 20, boxing writer Dan Rafael made the results public on Twitter. It is safe to say Ryan was not happy about the results.

Positive test results shouldn't come as a surprise, though. It is uncommon for an A-sample and B-sample to have different findings. This additional evidence verifies Garcia's positive test result for the prohibited drug, which was first published on May 1. Ryan Garcia's victory over Devin Haney was already in doubt, but now, it is officially voided in the minds of fans and may soon be voided entirely. Garcia was already overweight for the fight and that already cost him the opportunity to take Haney's WBC belt. Ryan Garcia has now responded online with absolutely no chill at all.

Ryan Garcia Reacts To Latest Drug Test News

Ryan Garcia tweeted, "Let's go, we positive. Positive vibes, bruh. Yes, so happy." He continued with another tweet, "I F***ING LOVE STERIODS." He followed that one up with, "I don't care; I'll never make money again with boxing… your loss, not mine…For setting me up…lol joke on yall." Garcia did not take the news well. He asserted it was all a set-up. Potential punishments may include a suspension, penalties, or even having the fight's outcome invalidated because Garcia and Haney engaged in combat in Brooklyn, New York.

What was a career milestone for Ryan Garcia is now a serious low point. Regrettably, Garcia's career-defining moment was marred by the positive drug test. He defeated Haney by three knockdowns and a decision, but also, with the confirmation of PED usage, could have seriously hurt his opponent. Maybe there is some way for a rematch to ensue, but it seems unlikely anytime soon. Ryan Garcia may be done boxing and may take up trolling online as his new career path. Overall, a great moment in boxing has now been shrouded in controversy.

