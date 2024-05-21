Ryan Garcia Claps Back At Kyle Rittenhouse After Tweet About Native Americans

For weeks, Ryan Garcia and boxing fans had been on an unpredictable journey. The bout between Daniel Garcia and Devin Haney was highly anticipated, and Garcia emerged victorious. What followed his wild whirlwind lead-up to the fight was multiple new developments. Most strikingly, Garcia stood accused of using PEDs before the big fight after failed drug tests, throwing his victory into suspicion. Garcia has still been active on social media and has been the same outlandish self he has been the past few months. Now he is using his powers on Kyle Rittenhouse, calling out the controversial conservative on Twitter.

On Twitter, Kyle Rittenhouse recently quoted a picture of Native Americans protesting at Mount Rushmore. He said that if they don’t like America, then leave. Ryan Garcia randomly decided to chime in and inadvertently blasted Rittenhouse in true Ryan Garcia fashion. Garcia’s response went viral, and many fans started to praise the boxer. Overall, social media was in a frenzy after Ryan Garcia called out Kyle Rittenhouse. It’s an unexpected turn for Garcia, who doesn’t seem to have any concrete beliefs or a care in the world.

Ryan Garcia Claps Back At Kyle Rittenhouse

After Kyle Rittenhouse tweeted Native Americans saying that they should leave the United States if they don’t like it, Ryan Garcia clapped back. Ryan replied to Rittenhouse, saying simply, “Didn’t you like k-ll people or am I tripping.” When Kyle Rittenhouse was 17, he shot three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest, claiming self-defense. He was controversially found not guilty of all charges. Since then, Rittenhouse has been making a name for himself as a conservative figure in his new career.

Garcia calling out Kyle Rittenhouse is hilarious but also confusing. Garcia was pictured and videoed hanging out with Donald Trump a few weeks ago, and Rittenhouse is associated with Trump. Overall, Ryan Garcia successfully clowned Rittenhouse and made quite a stir on social media. Garcia is currently training for his next fight. We don’t know if it will be a rematch between himself and Devin Haney. Hopefully, we hear some news about the rematch soon. In the meantime, let us see who else Ryuan Garcia decides to call out on social media.

