Ryan Garcia Continues Erratic Behavior Ahead of Devin Haney Title Fight

Ryan Garcia is set to fight Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight championship belt on April. 20th. Garcia held the WBC interim lightweight belt in 2021. Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney have a long history, dating back to when the two were amateurs. They faced off a total of six times as amateurs, each winning three fights. Their highly anticipated fight will be the first time the two stars will face off as pros. Haney is undefeated, and Ryan Garcia aims to collect his first official title as a pro. Something is off with Ryan Garcia's promo despite the importance of the fight.

Ryan Garcia has been active on social media in the lead-up to probably the most important fight of his life. He has been firing off shots at the likes of Kanye West and making bold claims after being snubbed. Most recently, Garcia levied some major accusations against Drake and Bobbi Althoff. Fans have noticed his erratic behavior and are curious whether he is trying to sell this fight or if something else is up.

Ryan Garcia's Weird Interview With Devin Haney

Watching the Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney interview clip with no context, you would probably think it's a comedy bit. The funniest part is Haney's reaction to Garcia's antics, which is the perfect time. Comedians work really hard for moments like this, and it came naturally to two guys about to meet in a boxing ring. Haney says he doesn't know if Ryan Garcia is taking the fight seriously. Maybe it's just a way to sell the fight even more. It could be that Garcia is playing character, positioning himself for whatever the fight's result is.

The clip is just another example of Garcia becoming the topic of discussion for something outside the ring. We won't know until the fight if any of his extracurricular activities translated into more eyes on his upcoming fight. Nevertheless, the clip also contributes to the idea that Garcia may not be in a good headspace. Acting erratically before your life's most crucial boxing match is undoubtedly a choice, so it may indicate other things going on.

