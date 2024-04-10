Ryan Garcia Goes Nuclear On Kanye West For Allegedly Refusing To Walk Him Out Over "No Diddy" Tweet

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has just gone off the rails on X over some new beef with Kanye West. According to HipHopDX, it all began when the 25-year-old sent out a tweet to 50 Cent on April 3. He asked the New York rap icon to walk out with him for his upcoming fight on April 20 with Devin Haney. In that request he also said, "no Diddy," as a reference to the running jokes surrounding the sexual assault allegations of the mogul. "@50cent would be awesome if you walked out with me 4-20 No diddy Let’s do this!!!!" Garcia presumably asked the same of Kanye, but he allegedly believes that the VULTURES MC "said no" because of the jab at Diddy.

This lit a raging fire inside the young boxer and it led him to send at least 16 vicious verbal attacks toward Kanye. It all began with this post, "Why Kanye mad at me for saying “no diddy” He lost it when he said he was the New Jesus." From there the tweets began to snowball and increase in absurdity. For example, Garcia went as far as to claim that, "I heard Kim puts her finger in Kanye b** allegedly🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️"

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Gives Awful Announcing A Piece Of His Mind After Being Called Out For Embarrassing Knicks Mistake

Ryan Garcia Doesn't Hold Back On Kanye One Bit

Some of the deleted tweets might be even more wild. "Let’s be real, right drake F***ED your girl "Kim" moved to the house next to you. Then she dates Pete Davidson. And then you get a look alike to Kim "Bianca". And then you have the nerve to say you the new Jesus. LMFAO you are a bum facts." Garcia also calls out Kanye's die-hard supporters, saying, "bro supported a genocide for a whole group and y'all defend him" and that it "is actually sad." In another gut punch, the lightweight boxer says the Georgia-born native is "defending diddy bc that’s his daddy." Kanye has yet to respond to any of these tweets and confirm if Garcia's claim is true.

What are your thoughts on Ryan Garcia exploding on Kanye West on Twitter (X)? Do you see Kanye responding to this in any capacity, why or why not? Why do you think the rapper allegedly changed his tune about Diddy? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ryan Garcia, Kanye West, and Diddy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and sports.

Read More: Latto Accepts Megan Thee Stallion's Challenge And Twerks From Every Angle, Leaving The Internet Stunned And Amazed

[Via]