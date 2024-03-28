Kanye West Reportedly Turned Down Meeting With Diddy Just Weeks Before Federal Raids

Kanye West and Diddy haven't always been on the best of terms. Back in 2022, Ye was publically calling Diddy out for allegedly threatening him. Moreover, the legendary artist called Puff a "Fed" at the time. Overall, it was just one of many feuds that Ye was getting himself into at the time. However, he is now mostly just trying to focus on his new Vultures projects with Ty Dolla Sign. Not to mention, he has also been enjoying his married life with none other than Bianca Censori.

As for Diddy, well, things are not going so well for him. On Monday, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal authorities. The operation was carried out on suspicion of sex trafficking. In the midst of all of this, TMZ is now reporting that Diddy was hoping to meet with Kanye back on March 14th in Los Angeles. That was the day of his Rolling Loud performance, which Puff attended. As the story goes, Puff was there with his family and entourage. He approached Ye's team and asked for a face-to-face meeting. However, Kanye refused.

Kanye West Was At Rolling Loud

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

At the time, Kanye had no way of knowing what was about to happen. Although it is interesting that Ye had no interesting in speaking to Puff. Clearly, West is still upset about all of the things that went down back in 2022. It was a bad period in Kanye's life, and it was one that cost him a whole lot of money and relationships. Whether or not he ever comments on the Diddy raids specifically, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of this latest development, in the comments section down below. What do you think Diddy wanted to talk about? Do you believe the mogul's career is over following these raids on his home? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

