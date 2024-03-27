Diddy Associate Body Cam Arrest Footage Leaks Online

It's been a flurry of breaking news stories for Diddy all week. While the biggest is likely the fact that two of his properties were raided by the federal government, his plane was also intercepted while in Miami. The rapper was reportedly traveling with his own children and various members of his entourage. One of the members in that entourage, Brendan Paul, was arrested by police. He was hit with two charges, possession of cocaine and possession of suspected marijuana candy both of which are felonies in Florida.

Now just a few days later body cam footage of the arrest has made it's way online. TMZ shared the footage which features Paul complying with officers and saying absolutely nothing. Afterwards he was taken to jail but has since been released on bond. It's another surprising piece of footage from the Diddy drama this week. Just yesterday footage of one of his residencies after the police raid made its way online. The clip showed the contents of dozens of drawers and cabinets thrown onto the floor. Check out the newly released body cam footage below.

Diddy himself has been relatively quiet throughout this busy week so far. Footage leaked yesterday of him pacing around Miami airport, seemingly with a lot on his mind. Subsequently, he made a statement via a lawyer calling the raids a gross over-use of military force. It's unclear at the moment if they found what they were expecting to in the raid. But they did reportedly take electronics from the residences that are likely to be searched as part of the investigation. They also announced that the raids were in connection with an investigation into sex trafficking.

