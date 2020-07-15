body cam footage
- MusicYoung Thug Dares Police Officer To Race Him In New Body Cam Footage: WatchA 2021 traffic stop for speeding had Thugger trying to avoid a ticket, and it's at least good to see that no one was in a bad mood.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti Arrested For Speeding In 2022 In Newly Leaked Footage: WatchCarti was reportedly going 133 in a 55.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNBA Youngboy Claims He Would Terrorize Fellow Inmates In Old Body Cam FootageYoungboy threatens other inmates in a newly unearthed video.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music6ix9ine Is Confused In New Body Cam Footage Of His ArrestMany people online joked about the cops betraying one of their informants.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez's Arrest Body Cam Footage Shows Her Shoving Cops & Using Hate SpeechIt's been nearly a month since the reality starlet was arrested on battery charges at the Mayweather and Gotti fight.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBody Cam Footage Shows Polo G Getting Roughed Up By Police, "They're Trying To Kill Me"While handcuffed, the Chicago rapper explained how aggressive the officers had been with him.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicFans React To Viral Footage Of Boosie Badazz Being Detained By PoliceFans react to Boosie Badazz's explosive rant after being detained by Georgia police. By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePolo G's Attorney Calls Out "Childish" Miami PD For Releasing "Redacted" Body Cam FootageMiami PD has told TMZ that they're not responsible for the leaked video.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPolo G Footage From 2021 Arrest Shows Rapper Lecturing Officer About Being Broke"If you die right now, what could you give the lady that you in bed with?" said the rapper.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Case: New Bodycam Footage Reveals Aftermath Of ShootingBodycam footage from the aftermath of Breonna Taylor's shooting surfaces, revealing officers appearing to violate department policy. By Aron A.
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd Case: New Body Cam Footage Reportedly Reveals Last WordsNew bodycam footage has emerged in the case of George Floyd's death. By Aron A.