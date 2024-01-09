Playboi Carti Arrested For Speeding In 2022 In Newly Leaked Footage: Watch

While Playboi Carti doesn't have anywhere near the level of legal troubles as some rappers out there, he's still had his issues. One of which was a 2022 arrest after being pulled over for speeding. But he wasn't just driving a few over the speed limit. According to the officer who pulled him over he was going 133mph down a stretch of road with a 55mph speed limit. The extremely fast speed probably has something to do with why the incident resulted in his arrest.

Now nearly two years later, body cam video of the incident has surfaced online. In the video, Carti attempts to justify his driving but the officer who pulled him over isn't having it. Surprisingly, fans in the comments seem to understand just how dangerous Carti's behavior was. "Lmao can’t even be mad at the cop n*gga was gunning it," one of the top comments on the post reads. Others came through with jokes about the whole situation. "Should’ve used the baby voice he would’ve walked," one fan jokes in reference to Carti's notorious high-pitched rapping. Check out the full video and variety of fan reactions below.

Recently, Playboi Carti has been dropping a string of new songs on YouTube that has fans hyped for a potential new era. One of those elements is supposed to be a tour but it's been repeatedly delayed. The most recent delay came just this week and while there wasn't an official explanation provided fans think they know what's up. Homixide Gang are supposed to be included on the tour alongside Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Carti himself. But they're currently wrapped up in a lawsuit with Live Nation spawning from an on-stage incident last year that would make touring difficult.

Playboi Carti hasn't confirmed when he is planning on releasing a new album but fans are loving the new singles. His last record came out more than 3 years ago on Christmas Day 2020. What do you think of the newly unearthed video of Playboi Carti being arrested? Do you think the police were right to arrest him for driving so fast? Let us know in the comment section below.

