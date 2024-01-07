Playboi Carti "Antagonist" Tour Allegedly Postponed Over Homixide Gang Legal Battle

Fans are speculating that the recent postponement of Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour due to the legal battle that Homixide Gang is involved in due to jumping Summrs at a concert late last year. With HG tied up in a dispute with Live Nation, the tour is now in limbo. However, none of this is substantiated by official sources and appears to come from Playboi Carti's official fan Discord server.

Homixide Gang jumped Summrs at BoxFest back in November 2023. A video, shot by an audience member, shows a large brawl occurring on stage in the middle of the show. It's unclear what caused the altercation. However, Reddit users claim to have seen a second video showing members of the rap group rushing the stage. Summrs' first track after the incident, "Check Me Out", appeared to include several references to both the incident and other allegations against the group. "I DM one these n-gga's hoes, I'm tryna see if the b-tch go" has been taken as a shot at the grooming allegations against the group. Furthermore, several bars directly reference the jumping and the subsequent threats Summrs made in return.

Meanwhile, Benji Blue Bills didn't appreciate someone starting up Playboi Carti's new diss track about him. "Turn that sh-t off," Benji could be heard yelling as he stormed out of the studio he was working in. Of course, the pair have been beefing for a while now. However, Benji's reaction feels a little dramatic given he dropped an entire response to Carti's "I'm looking for Benji" diss. What did you think of the diss? Let us know in the comments.

However, Carti appeared unbothered by the drama as he dropped a new selfie on Instagram. Many fans were wowed by the image, with several going as far as to ask for Carti's skincare routine. Elsewhere, Carti is still building the hype surrounding his upcoming album, although details about the project remain scarce.

