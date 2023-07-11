There was excitement in the air when Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III came together for a brawl last month. Of course, the professional fighters weren’t the only ones in the building who put their hands on each other. Reality stars Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex also got into an altercation that resulted in the former being arrested on battery charges. Today (July 11), TMZ released body cam footage from the moment police attempted to detain her. Needless to say, it doesn’t paint Joseline in a very flattering light.

The Puerto Rican’s anger was still running rampant by the time Sunrise PD authorities arrived. Hernandez was quick to go after them with verbal and physical attacks. She made it abundantly clear that she wasn’t comfortable with being touched by any white men. From there, things only became more chaotic. The 36-year-old threw her phone at a man in the room attempting to calm her down. It’s been speculated that he’s the same voice who called Lex a “d*mb a** b**ch” when her and Joseline’s spat broke out.

Joseline Hernandez Lashes Out at Cops After Battery Arrest

As cops stepped in to de-escalate that drama, the multi-talent shoved one of them. In response, the other responding officers in the room took Hernandez to the ground as she continued to yell troubling homophobic and racial messages at them. The mother of one was eventually handcuffed, though she still resisted being taken away. This ultimately left police with no choice but to pick her up by the legs to carry her out.

Social media users have had plenty to say about the tense video, many of them speculating that the socialite’s inability to handle her liquor (or perhaps other substances) leads her to act out in anger. “This is not SOBER behaviour 🥴, and let’s not pretend it is,” one concerned person wrote in @theshaderoom’s comments. “Once she points that finger at you, get outta dodge 😂,” another laughed. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the bold personality that is Joseline Hernandez, check out our full report at the link below.

