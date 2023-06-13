The boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti brought about more than one unexpected brawl. First, there was the incident between both boxers’ teams that finished their fight in chaos, but there were other behind-the-scenes incidents that saw similar wildness. Moreover, rappers and reality stars Joseline Hernandez (of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”) and Big Lex (of “Joseline’s Cabaret”) got into a heated altercation backstage that turned into a nasty fight between the two. By the end, a huge crowd tried to split the two up, but to no avail, as Lex ended up on the floor and topless at a certain point. Just a couple hours after video of the incident broke, authorities arrested Hernandez on battery, trespassing, and obstruction with violence charges.

Furthermore, we advise folks to take a look at the video with caution, as there’s some rough kicks and punches in there. Unfortunately, it’s far from the first time that either star saw themselves in the middle of an altercation. After all, those kinds of moments are what bring a lot of conversation and viewership, for better or worse. Considering the pretty immediate consequences in this particular case, it’s decidedly more in the latter camp.

Big Lex Brawl On Video

For example, apparently Joseline Hernandez got into it with Amber Rose following a conversation on racial identity. “Joseline, stop identifying me,” Amber told Hernandez in a trailer for College Hill: Celebrity Edition. “I identify myself and let you know who that is. If you gon’ check me, then check me!” When Joseline responded with, “You know what your problem is?! Your problem is that you really wanna be a white girl,” Rose stood up and started heading towards her. Perhaps the earlier point on viewership is starting to change, as BET said that they will not air the fight out of respect.

Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Incident

Meanwhile, hopefully this doesn’t affect the dropped $25 million lawsuit against Hernandez concerning the “Baddies” reunion fight. It seemed like things would be able to clear up after the incident, especially considering that she wants to leave Zeus. Regardless, it was quite the nasty situation that many wish will become less frequent as these incidents get nastier. For more on Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex, check back in with HNHH.

