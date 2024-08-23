Playboi Carti Tries To Explain Himself In Wild Body Cam Footage Of Traffic Stop

Playboi Carti was apparently going 84 miles an hour in a 35 miles per hour zone while "trying to get straight back home."

Playboi Carti is as mysterious as ever these days, which means that seeing him in mundane situations we can relate to is all the more bizarre. Moreover, new footage recently emerged of a 2022 traffic stop in which a police officer pulled him and Ken Carson over for going 84MPH in a 35 zone. In the clip below, Iggy Azalea's ex explained that they were "trying to get straight back home" with a female in the backseat who spoke unintelligibly. Then, he stepped out of the vehicle to continue the processing, and eventually got back to his vehicle. All in all, not the worst celebrity pull-over we've seen.

Elsewhere, though, Playboi Carti is catching flack instead of engagement due to his high placement in Complex's best Atlanta rappers list (at number 12). "I can't get jiggy with that," B. Dot expressed on Way Up With Angela Yee. "Playboi Carti couldn't rap a GIF. Have you ever heard Playboi Carti's music? He raps in like Batman sound effects. He sucks. Absolutely, he's terrible. Am I alone in here? Okay. Nah, he's terrible."

Playboi Carti's 2022 Traffic Stop

But B. Dot isn't the only rap-adjacent commentator with some critical smoke for Playboi Carti, although this next example is much more personal. You may recall that Adin Ross invited him for a livestream which transpired for all of a couple of minutes before the rapper dipped, allegedly finessing him out of millions of dollars. In fact, "King Vamp" even seemed to reference this on a recently leaked song, as he seemed to include a call between him and Ross on the intro. We doubt that this particular version of the song will ever come out, but a bag is a bag, so who knows what happens?