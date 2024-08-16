B. Dot Slams Playboi Carti In Response To “Complex” Best Atlanta Rappers List

According to B. Dot, Playboi Carti "sucks."

Earlier this week, Complex unveiled its list of the 50 best Atlanta rappers of all time. As expected, the list has since sparked quite a debate among social media users, who have differing opinions on who deserved to make the cut and how they should have been ranked. Playboi Carti, for instance, came in at No. 12. This put him ahead of artists like Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike, Gunna, and more.

This didn't sit right with some, including B. Dot. He weighed in on the list on Way Up With Angela Yee recently, making it abundantly clear that he's not a fan. "I can't get jiggy with that," he began. "Have you ever heard Playboi Carti's music? He raps in like Batman sound effects. He sucks. He's terrible."

Read More: Playboi Carti Trolls Adin Ross By Including Their Phone Call In A New Leaked Track

B. Dot Calls Playboi Carti's Music "Terrible"

Clearly, B. Dot wasn't holding back in the slightest, though it looks like he's not alone in his beliefs. Kurrco shared a clip of the rant on X today, prompting social media users to share their own takes on Playboi Carti's ranking. Many agree with B. Dot's comments, arguing that he was placed far too high on the list. Fortunately for the rapper, there are also plenty of fans coming to his defense in the replies, claiming that his influence is undeniable despite his music not being for everyone.