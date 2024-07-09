Playboi Carti Fans Blamed For Alleged Rule Change At Store Selling Rick Owens Ramones

Carti fans are different.

Playboi Carti is an artist whose fanbase moves like a cult of sorts. Overall, he has proven to be one of the biggest artists in hip-hop thanks to his rabid fanbase. Although his music certainly lends to his cult of personality status. With Whole Lotta Red he completely changed the game for a lot of artists. Moreover, with his recent batch of singles, Carti has ushered in a new era that fans are excited for. He has a new album supposedly set to drop this year, and his fans are growing more anxious by the day.

On top of his musical prowess, Carti is also seen as a bit of a fashion icon amongst his fans. He loves wearing Rick Owens, specifically the Ramones boot shoe. These have become exceptionally popular and it would appear as though his fans are taking their affinity for the rapper a bit too far. In the tweet below courtesy of Kurrco, it was reported that a store that carries the Rick Owens Ramones has decided to place new restrictions on the shoe. Essentially, you have to be over 21 in order to try them on.

Playboi Carti Fans Do The Most

As the story explains, Carti fans were going into the store and trying the shoes on without any plans of copping them. This was exclusively happening with younger people, and the store decided to take action. It's a funny story and Carti fans are being made out as the scapegoats here. However, it should be noted that these shoes are popular beyond just Carti wearing them. Either way, bring your ID next time you shop at that store.