Cardo Claims That He's Finishing Up Work On Playboi Carti's Album

BYElias Andrews61 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Playboi Carti performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Maybe we'll actually get it soon.

Playboi Carti is the most mysterious man in hip-hop. Yes, Kendrick Lamar is extremely secretive about his release schedule, but Parti like to keep fans waiting for years. He's been teasing the release of his third album, tentatively titled MUSIC, since 2021. If we're to take producer Cardo at his word, however, the wait for new Carti is almost over. Cardo recently talked about the recording process for the album, and claimed that it was nearing an end.

Cardo recorded himself talking about his upcoming plans on July 3. The producer revealed that he was going to Atlanta to "finish up" Playboi Carti's anticipated album. The other person in the room asks how the recording process has been going, and Cardo admits that it hasn't been easy. "I don't know, man," he explains. "It's been going crazy. That's all I know... In a good way. It's been crazy fun." He noted that he's unaware of what Carti will do at a given time. He could drop a song that Cardo produced at random, or it will never see the light of day.

Read More: Playboi Carti Premieres New Music & Brings Out Opium During His Summer Smash Set

Cardo Has Been Working On The Album For Four Years

The real kicker came when Cardo was asked how long he'd been working on the album. "For like four years," he revealed. "Me and him have been working on this album for a good four years." The timeline adds up with regards to the album's announcement. It's also humorous to know that people in Playboi Carti's inner-circle are just as unsure of what he will do as the fans. Cardo has known Carti for almost a decade, and their collaborations have been consistently strong. The producer spoke on their unique chemistry during a Billboard interview in April.

Cardo hesitated to get too specific about their process, but he did say that him and Carti are musically aligned most of the time. "That’s my little brother, man," the producer gushed. "Just being around him, the young one, you know, and gaining some kind of different kind of energy and inspiration from what he’s doing. Seeing what levels he’s going on. It kind of gives me an idea of what levels I should just keep going. That’s how we’re creating all these fun records." We hope, for Cardo's sake and the fan's, that the album drops soon.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Producer, Cardo, Reflects On Working With Him & Drake 

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
2019 Rolling Loud New YorkMusicMC Lan Announces Release Date For New Playboi Carti Collab2.1K
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicPlayboi Carti Fans React With Glee As "Ketamine" Seemingly Meets Expectations1300
Lil Yachty The Field Trip Tour - New Orleans, LAMusicLil Yachty Fires Back At Critics Accusing Him Of Biting Playboi Carti's Flow3.1K
Wireless Festival 2018MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince Staples3.7K