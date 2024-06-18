Playboi Carti Builds Up Album Hype With New Song Snippet

2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Playboi Carti performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)
It feels like a new album is imminent.

Playboi Carti has become one of the most enigmatic figures in hip-hop. The rapper once heralded as a pioneer in the "rage" space has become even more famous for his mysterious rollouts. He's been hyping up the release of his fourth album since 2021, which has frustrated some fans and built up the hype to an unbelievably high level for others. It's always difficult to tell if a Carti album is really coming out or not, but the rapper's latest snippet has the music world hoping for the best.

Playboi Carti dropped a snippet of a new song on June 17. The snippet was uploaded to his Instagram Story, and appeared to be accompanied by an official music video. The snippet is less than ten seconds long, but sees the rapper walking next to a body of water. He can also be seen rapping while on a private jet. There's no title, and true to Playboi Carti form, the lyrics are difficult to decipher. That being said, the snippet sounds fantastic. There's an intense vocal sample laced into the beat, and the rapper's flow is as nimble and unpredictable as ever.

Playboi Carti Also Teased A New Music Video

Playboi Carti has been much more generous with music as of late. The rapper performed at Summer Smash festival with Travis Scott on June 16. The chemistry between the two artists was electric, but the real revelation came when Carti played two brand new songs. "All Red" and "Crash Out" had never been heard before, but the rapper played them in full for a delighted audience. They are believed to be on the upcoming album. One of them even leaked online after the performance.

Carti is notoriously difficult to pin down when it comes to giving specific album information, but he did talk about the intention of MUSIC during a 2022 interview with The Fader. He told the outlet that his goal was to make songs that unified people, hence the broad title. "I’ve been rapping about going to rehab," he explained. "I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar... want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. Hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing."

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
