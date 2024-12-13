Playboi Carti Teases "I AM MUSIC" Release With Soulful New Snippet

Here we go again.

Stop us if this sounds familiar. Playboi Carti hops on social media and drops hints about new music. He then release a snippet that's less than a minute long. Fans lose their minds, and begin speculating about the release date for I AM MUSIC. It's happened at least a dozen times over the last few years. Carti's IG antics have ensured that this routine has played out multiple times in the last few months alone. Well, he did it again. Playboi Carti dropped a new song snippet on December 12. Fans were mere hours away from getting Friday releases, and the rapper decided to hog the attention.

Playboi Carti's new snippet comes with visuals. The rapper once again filmed what looks to be a music video for a song that we only get to hear a segment of. The new snippet, which is untitled, clocks in at 41 seconds. Admittedly, the snippet sounds fantastic. Playboi Carti has dabbled in different sounds over the last few months. He sounded like Future on "ALL RED," and went full on electro-pop for The Weeknd bop "Timeless." The new snippet sees Carti hopping on a gospel flavored soul sample. It's the sort of thing a hip hop would expect to hear on a Kanye West song. It was the visual at the end of the snippet that drew most of the attention, though.

Playboi Carti Hops On A Surprising Instrumental

The snippet comes to an end, before transitioning to a white graphic that reads "I AM MUSIC." The title for Playboi Carti's album has been circulating since 2021. So has the font, for that matter. This is the first time I AM MUSIC has been tacked on to the end of a song snippet, though. Fans flocked to social media to speculate what Carti's graphic could mean. Does it mean the new album is around the corner? Is this confirmation that the song will be included on the final tracklist? Will snippets without the official graphic be excluded?

Like we said at the onset, we've been here before. It's exciting to see Playboi Carti pop back out with new music. Especially music that sounds so different from his usual rage style. Kanye West has been confirmed to be involved in the making of I AM MUSIC. Carti claimed that West has sent him multiple beats, and it's not a stretch to infer that the snippet could feature one of them. Playboi Carti and West are two of the least reliable rappers of their generation, though. Enjoy the snippet, but it might not be a good idea to hold your breath.