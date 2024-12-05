Playboi Carti Shouts Out DJ Akademiks While Dropping More Delusional New Album Teases

Not again...

Playboi Carti fans pretty much subject themselves to constant gaslighting, delusion, and rabid hype all for the sake of the moment. But with all the amazing music he shared with fans as of late, it's hard not to fall into that hype and grandeur and just feel the aura. Sadly, the Atlanta creative broke many promises in the past, and he seems well-aware that whenever he finally drops his follow-up album to Whole Lotta Red, it will be a massive moment. He recently reposted a tweet from DJ Akademiks on his Instagram Story that read: "Music will be restored to its natural order once NBA Youngboy is Freed and Playboi Carti drops."

Many fans relate to this sentiment, even if fewer and fewer of them believe that Playboi Carti will actually drop an album soon. Still, none of that skepticism could fully stop the hype train dead in its tracks. Apparently, he will play his new album at Rolling Loud Miami during his performance on Sunday, December 15. Who knows if we hear some actual new material or if it's just what we've already heard in singles and snippets.

Playboi Carti & DJ Akademiks Fuel More Album Hype

What's funny is that the fervent demand for a new Playboi Carti album even transcended hip-hop into more broad and mainstream pop culture fare. Multiple NBA teams begged him to release an album via social media earlier in 2024, and the latest celebrity to ask for this new project is none other than Maury Povich. Yes, that Maury. It's been pretty hilarious to see famous people and entities from wholly random corners of society demand a new rager to lose themselves in. Nevertheless, it can't really translate into a marketing strategy when there is very little to market...