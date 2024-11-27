Playboi Carti Claims He'll Perform "I Am Music" At Rolling Loud, But Can He Be Trusted?

The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Everyone is extremely skeptical, and for good reason.

Playboi Carti might be the most frustrating and recluse hip-hop/rap adjacent artist going today. There are others such as A$AP Rocky and Frank Ocean. But despite this fact, he remains to be one of the most listened to MCs year in and year out. In that same breath though, he can only keep walking that fine line before fans tap out. They will still revisit his catalog, no doubt. He possesses some of the biggest hits, especially over the five years. But given the social environment we are inhabiting right now, people want you to update your resume consistently and he just hasn't done that.

With that said, Playboi Carti has a great chance to at least suppress the noise with I Am Music. It's hard to gauge even just a rough estimate of when it will drop, but this update could be very telling. Just several hours ago, the Georgia native himself announced on his IG burner account, opium_00pium, that he will be performing the elusive project at Rolling Loud Miami, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The music festival begins December 13 and will run through the 15th. Future is the main attraction on day one, followed by Travis Scott, and then Carti.

Does This Playboi Carti Update Move You?

"MIAMI TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY... I AM MUSIC WILL B PLAYED... KANT WAIT TO SEE YAL MFS NAH FR," he writes with visible excitement. Earlier we said it could tone done the angry mob, but that doesn't seem to be the case. His comments section is filled with doubt, with one writing, "I AM MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED" jordan we know you dawg."

Another goes, "He ain’t dropping or showing up to anything I fear." Some are even open to the idea of the album being leaked early. "Can someone leak his album already? We’re tired of the games." With patience running thin, the pressure is on Carti. There's a really good chance that he plays just a few snippets and if he does, we aren't sure that is going to be enough. Fans want the album, and the question now is, "How will he respond?"

