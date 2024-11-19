Playboi Carti Got His Instagram Nuked And No One Knows Why

The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Fans have a surplus of jokes following the news.

The fanbase of Playboi Carti may be the most left-in-the-dark group of people in hip-hop. There are other obvious ones like Frank Ocean, but they are certainly up there. They have been feverishly awaiting the Georgia rapper to drop his next project I Am Music for years now. There have been some spots of hope, and many let downs, but there's some rumors floating around the internet that it could arrive in the next two months. But we are obviously taking that with a grain of salt, as the artist has done nothing to prove that it could drop at any moment.

Carti did say on his Opium burner account earlier this week that new music is dropping this coming Friday, November 22. He made this announcement via a screenshot of some text messages with an unknown contact. However, who knows if that will happen either because of the reasons mentioned. But there's now even more skepticism thanks to that secondary Playboi Carti Instagram account being suspended out of the blue.

Playboi Carti May Lose His Burner Account On Instagram

The "Timeless" collaborator shared the message on his personal Instagram Story. The message from the social media platform reads, "We suspended your account, opium_00pium." It then goes on, "[You have] 180 days left to appeal or we'll permanently disable your account." It also tells us when this all went down, which was earlier today.

DJ Akademiks reposted the update and fans in his comments section are cracking jokes. "Prob cause bro kept postin false information Instagram tired of it😭" "My boi was more active on there then his real page, back to the opium dungeon i guess😂" another quips. Ultimately, it will be up to Carti if he decides whether or not to appeal or just speak on what happened. This was also the same account that shared multiple tracks such as "H00DBYAIR" and more. So, if he was planning on doing that again this Friday, he needs a new plan.

...