Playboi Carti Got His Instagram Nuked And No One Knows Why

The fanbase of Playboi Carti may be the most left-in-the-dark group of people in hip-hop. There are other obvious ones like Frank Ocean, but they are certainly up there. They have been feverishly awaiting the Georgia rapper to drop his next project I Am Music for years now. There have been some spots of hope, and many let downs, but there's some rumors floating around the internet that it could arrive in the next two months. But we are obviously taking that with a grain of salt, as the artist has done nothing to prove that it could drop at any moment.

Carti did say on his Opium burner account earlier this week that new music is dropping this coming Friday, November 22. He made this announcement via a screenshot of some text messages with an unknown contact. However, who knows if that will happen either because of the reasons mentioned. But there's now even more skepticism thanks to that secondary Playboi Carti Instagram account being suspended out of the blue.

Playboi Carti May Lose His Burner Account On Instagram

The "Timeless" collaborator shared the message on his personal Instagram Story. The message from the social media platform reads, "We suspended your account, opium_00pium." It then goes on, "[You have] 180 days left to appeal or we'll permanently disable your account." It also tells us when this all went down, which was earlier today.