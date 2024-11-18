Playboi Carti Finally Announces New Music This Friday... And Absolutely No One Is Fooled

We've been here before...

Playboi Carti graces fans with not one, but two festival performances this weekend, which is basically like getting a whole rollout from him. He closed out the second day of Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw carnival and festival on Sunday (November 17), and the day before, he performed at Complex Con in Las Vegas. As such, a lot of people found plenty of news to talk about from the Atlanta creative, whether the new music he teased during these shows, his special guests during the performances, or some alleged scuffles with fans in their aftermath. And it looks like he knows all this hype as well, because he felt comfortable enough to lie to our faces again.

Moreover, Playboi Carti announced that he will be dropping new music on Friday via his alternate Instagram account, posting a text message exchange with a mystery individual. Of course, everyone is highly skeptical of this, given just how much he teased his new album, release dates, next moves, and much more only to never follow up on these promises. So we won't believe this until we see it. Not even Carti's contribution to "Thought I Was Dead" fully manifested all the way...

Playboi Carti Excites Delusional Fans With New Music Announcement

Jokes aside, we obviously still can't wait for whatever Playboi Carti does next, whether that's a presumed new single this Friday, official drops of his previous IG-only 2024 material, or the long-awaited release of the new album. It's been almost four full years since Whole Lotta Red, and fans are so desperate for what's next. At least we also got some more positive news from the Opium camp these days, such as a seemingly squashed beef with LUCKI.