The Weeknd & Playboi Carti Share Minimalistic Visuals For Hit Collab "Timeless"

Brazilian fans of The Weeknd were treated to some previews of his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow . During the performance, Playboi Carti joined him onstage to give the rambunctious crowd a taste of what we now know to be "Timeless". The superstars have been developing their relationship for the last year or so since the release of "Popular" last summer. So, it's nice to see that Abel felt it was necessary to include him on his supposed final Weeknd album. So far, it seems that the Canadian multi-hyphenate is looking to give us an amalgamation of the sounds we have gotten on his last two projects with some callbacks to his earlier work too.

On "Timeless", The Weeknd and his stacked team of producers blended some incredible shots of synths and contemporary trap production. It allowed Abel to effortlessly switch between his rapping and his delicate singing. Additionally, Carti drops the controversial deep voice for his OG high pitch delivery, making the track that much better. It seems that fans are in agreement with us on it too because the streaming numbers have been off the charts. In just the first 24 hours on Spotify, it racked up over 10 million plays. Currently, it's over 24 million. These two new they had a hit, so it's no surprise we have visuals for "Timeless" as of today. In comparison to the video for "Dancing In The Flames", this one is not nearly as dramatic. It's darker and grimier, with The Weeknd and Playboi rocking dark attire to match the cavernous vibe. It's fairly minimalistic, as the locations rarely change from the plain black backdrop. Check out the music video below with the attached embed.